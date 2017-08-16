10 OAKLANDS AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2.5-million

SELLING PRICE $3,107,000

TAXES $8,593 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: During the last week of April, more than 100 calls were made to tour this semi-detached house on a 25-by-110-foot lot near Avenue Road. Although it was listed for $2.5-milllion, one of six visitors who registered a bid proposed a $607,000 premium to become the next owner.

“It was priced aggressively to generate multiple offers and there was a lot of interest with families looking for a property in the neighbourhood for a summer move,” agent Boris Kholodov says. “There weren’t many listings and knowing that, we were confident we were going to generate a lot of activity.”

What They Got: After undergoing a major overhaul, this three-storey structure now offers 2,713 square feet of living space, complete with access to a rooftop deck from the third floor and a garage off the lower-level recreation room.

Sunlight reaches nearly every room with most passing through sliding patio doors in the family room off the kitchen and dining room, and bay windows in the living room and second-floor library. Both also have fireplaces.

Spread between the upper floors are four bedrooms. The master is the only one with a five-piece en suite, which is the largest of four bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It was a family home in move-in condition in a very popular school district,” Mr. Kholodov says. “The house is about 100 years old, but it was completely renovated by the present owner.”

Plus, this home is a bit wider than most, creating extra room inside. “What it has that many don’t have is a built-in garage,” Mr. Kholodov said.

