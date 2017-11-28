Seven bids for High Park home after dry spell

70 MAVETY ST., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $1,399,000
SELLING PRICE $1,750,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $420,000 (1999)
TAXES $6,249 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Six
LISTING AGENTS Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.
The Action: The dwindling supply of detached-home options near High Park in October propelled this 2 1/2-storey residence into the spotlight. About 165 shoppers queued up for scheduled visits and open house, and seven stuck around to register offers.
"There hasn't been a similar home for sale in the last three months," agent Michael Inwood said.
"If priced correctly, staged and marketed aggressively, homes do very well in the area and do end up selling for big numbers."
What They Got: Since 1907, a 28-by-115-foot lot has provided the foundations for this more than 2,620-square-foot residence with another 704 square feet finished in the basement and a front parking pad.
More than two decades ago, the kitchen was renovated and a sunken family room created with cathedral ceilings, skylights and double doors to a deck, garden and fish pond.
Original areas consist of a formal dining area and living room with a fireplace, as well as four bedrooms above. The largest is on the third floor with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms with heated marble floors.
The Agent's Take: "Some of the best features of the house … [include] a location nestled in the middle of everything – the Junction, High Park and Bloor Street," Mr. Inwood said.
"[Plus, it has] a huge family room addition, third-storey master retreat, new updated kitchen … large bedrooms, finished high basement, great curb appeal and large second-floor balcony."
