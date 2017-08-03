253 BROOKE AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $3,298,000

SELLING PRICE $3,550,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $1,251,000 (2015)

TAXES $4,843 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Not far from high-end boutiques and bistros along Avenue Road, a few homes were open for inspection in May. Among them was this custom house with a double garage that was previewed by a small crowd before it was listed, so it had strong interest from the outset.

“It’s a great location a couple doors west of Avenue Road, so the walk score is fantastic, you could walk to all the great retail and amenities on Avenue,” agent Andre Kutyan says.

“[In this area] it’s not typical for a relatively new home like this in that price to sell quickly and for over asking, but we priced it very well and were pleasantly surprised to get multiple offers.”

What They Got: Upscale appointments cover every inch of this two-storey house, such as its limestone façade, an eight-piece master ensuite and heated porcelain floors in recreation and guest rooms in the 1,411-square-foot basement.

Ten-foot ceilings soar above an enclosed study and open living and family rooms with gas fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with built-in speakers, Caesarstone counters and a butler’s pantry to the dining area, plus a walkout to a raised, south-facing deck.

A skylight illuminates an oak staircase to four bedrooms, all with plaster mouldings and private or semi-private bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “On a 40-foot lot, you’d typically get between 3,000 and 3,200 square feet; this has 42-foot frontage, so it was a bit bigger,” Mr. Kutyan says. “This is about 3,600 square feet and it has an enormous kitchen built by Elegant Kitchen, which is a well-known kitchen company in Toronto.”

