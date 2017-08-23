Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

68 YORKVILLE AVE., NO. 308, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,295,000

SELLING PRICE $1,260,000

TAXES $6,629 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 134

CO-OP AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Clients of agent Ira Jelinek were well versed on the luxury market in Yorkville, so they sporadically visited a handful of properties. This spring, they negotiated a reduced price for this two-bedroom suite at the Regency Yorkville.

What They Got: Built on the third floor of a roughly decade-old high-rise, this 1,207-square-foot suite is brimming with luxuries, such as built-in speakers, granite kitchen counters and Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.

Bedrooms lie on opposites sides of an open living and dining area finished with hardwood floors, crown mouldings and door to a balcony with a gas hookup.

Daily routines are made easy with two bathrooms and laundry facilities, plus a locker and two-car parking.

Water, heating and upkeep of building amenities and services are paid through monthly fees of $1,164.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s supposedly got one of the best … management companies in the city, and you’ve got valet services, multiple concierge people waiting at the front door and bell service; it’s like a real five-star hotel,” Mr. Jelinek states.

“[Plus] it’s very hard to find two-car parking spots in a building of this calibre and it’s also across from Pusateri’s.”

This suite’s size is also ideal for buyers accustom to spacious lodgings. “Anywhere else, over 1,200 square feet for a two-bedroom [suite] is larger than normal,” Mr. Jelinek adds.

