St. Clair condo finds a quick buyer in fall market

270 RUSHTON RD., NO. 901, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $599,000

SELLING PRICE $600,000

TAXES $2,680 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: This two-bedroom suite was near identical to another south-facing unit that sold over its asking price for $570,000 in mid-September. So the seller settled on an asking price of $600,000 two weeks later. Several serious suitors were considering, but just one came through with a bid on paper on the offer night.

"It's a boutique building, so not a lot of units become available and up to this point, not too many sold over list," agent Dino Capocci said.

"There were a couple of buyers waiting and would have paid $1,000 under list, but just didn't want to get into a bidding war."

What They Got: Among the larger units found at 270 Rushton is this roughly 850-square-foot suite with two bedrooms on opposite sides of an open living and dining area with a balcony.

There is a central kitchen, two bathrooms, including a master ensuite, and laundry facilities.

The unit also comes with a locker and parking spot. Monthly fees of $842 go toward water and heating, plus the use of a rooftop patio, gym and party room.

The Agent's Take: "It's mostly residential homes in the area, so the few condos that are up are highly coveted," Mr. Capocci said.

"[Plus] it's on one of the more exciting parts of St. Clair with a lot of … cool restaurants and shops, and St. Clair and Christie [Street] has all the coffee shops and Wychwood Barns, so all the amenities are there."

The popularity of this unit stemmed from its scenic and sunny disposition. "This showed really well and the view is amazing; it's a million-dollar view," Mr. Capocci said.

"When you walk out, you can see the whole Toronto skyline, lake and Mississauga. So to me, the view sold it more than anything else."