BUILDER/DEVELOPER Tridel

SIZE 603 to 2,482 square feet

PRICE $500,000 to $2.9-million

SALES CENTRE 4800 Dufferin St., Entrance B, south of Steeles Avenue. Open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; weekends from noon to 6 p.m.

CONTACT Phone 416-649-2328 or visit tridel.com

Tridel’s latest condominium development, near Casa Loma, will be smaller than some of its other ventures, but won’t be short on floor plans to choose from thanks to a unique design from Toronto-based Teeple Architects.

Unveiled in June, the contemporary mid-rise, called Bianca, will offer one- to three-bedroom-plus-den suites from 603 to 2,482 square feet.

“There are over 200 homes in this building and we’ve come up with about 150 unique opportunities, so it’s not a typical high-rise condominium building,” executive vice-president of sales and marketing Jim Ritchie says.

“It’s a mid-rise, boutique-type building with only nine floors, but to make the architecture work – which we really love – it was not possible to have consistency in typical floor plans.”

The variation of suite layouts will owe largely to the building’s silhouette at 420 Dupont St., between Albany and Howland Avenues. Teeple’s design staggers the top floors, with stacked blocks cascading down the front and back sides.

“Every suite has some unique attribute, maybe because of the size of its balcony or where it’s located, or the size of the terrace,” Mr. Ritchie explains.

“Architecturally, this building steps back away from the street multiple times, so our goal was to create – as much as possible – larger condominium homes with large outdoor spaces, which is very hard to find in the city.”

For instance, the Terrace Collection – nearly all penthouses on the top three floors – will offer 1,301 to 2,482 square feet inside and up to 700 square feet outside.

“We wanted them larger, so you can entertain on them. It would be like an extension of your interior home,” Mr. Ritchie adds.

To stay proportional to these grand exterior spaces, nearly two-thirds of the units will be two- to three-bedroom plans with dens. “There has not been very much in the way of new housing developments in the Annex or certainly in that location,” Mr. Ritchie says.

“We designed a building that, for the most part, skews towards larger homes because we think there’s a niche there.”

This project – as well as another Tridel has down the street – will also put buyers amid an evolving roster of retail shops, restaurants and cafés. Plus, Dupont subway station, schools, parks and trails are within an easy stroll.

Private recreational facilities will include a guest suite, fitness centre, party room and dining area with a catering kitchen. A rooftop terrace will offer a pool, cabanas and barbecue areas.

Common areas will be wired with WiFi and smartphone access, and units equipped with Smart Suite wall pads to control everything from door locks to room temperatures.

“We think amenities and features from a technology perspective enhance someone’s lifestyle in this community, and it just makes things work better,” Mr. Ritchie says.

In terms of cosmetic finishes, II by IV Design will select natural stone or quartz counters, plank laminate floors and porcelain bathroom floor tiles.

Suites in the Terrace and Annex collection – the latter encompassing 1,129- to 1,634-square foot plans – will gain upgraded appointments, such as Miele appliances, waterfall edge islands and plank engineered floors.

Once occupancy begins around spring of 2021, monthly fees will be 55 cents per square foot. Parking will cost $55,000, but is included for suites priced at $1-million or more.

