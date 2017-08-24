LISTING 38 William Carson Cres., No. 318, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $899,000

SELLING PRICE $1,141,250

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $556,449 (2006)

TAXES $4,795 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENT Marni Lokash, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: At Hillside Ravines, there was no sure bet suites would sell quickly earlier this summer, so this three-bedroom corner unit was staged. The effort was a likely factor in prompting 11 visitors to register a bid in early June.

“It's amazing when you can convince your clients how much money they can make by spending a small amount to get it looking great,” agent Marni Lokash said.

What They Got: This 1,500-square-foot unit is bathed in sunlight with south and east-facing windows in every room, including the eat-in kitchen, as well as balconies off one bedroom and the open principal rooms.

Finishes are classic and easy to clean with granite kitchen counters, hardwood and ceramic floors. Other practical amenities include ensuite laundry facilities, three bathrooms and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

The unit comes with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,184 covers utilities, concierge and use of a gym, pool and party room.

The Agent’s Take: “The location being near the 401 [highway] was very appealing, along with being steps to the subway at York Mills station and close to shops on Yonge Street,” Ms. Lokash stated.

