1158 GREENWOOD AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,149,900

SELLING PRICE $1,149,900

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $686,000 (2013); $615,000 (2010); $185,500 (1999)

TAXES $4,265 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: During one week of June, agents feverishly sought buyers for their East York offerings. So staging was essential for this family house, which managed to reel in about 10 shoppers and a few guests at the open houses.

“It was nowhere near the activity we were seeing a month before, so we didn’t get multiple offers, but we got full price,” agent Mary Jo Vradis says. “We really didn’t have many showings, so we really lucked out.”

What They Got: A brick bungalow from the 1950s was topped up to create this 1,513-square-foot structure with three bedrooms and a third bathroom upstairs.

The main floor, which has nine-foot ceilings, was modified to create an open living room, dining area and kitchen.

