Staging helps sale of older Scarborough home

LISTING 42 Groomsport Cres., Toronto
ASKING PRICE $974,900
SELLING PRICE $950,000
TAXES $3,882 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Six
LISTING AGENTS Julie Kinnear and Jennifer Palacios, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty
The action: In the low-rise community west of Tam O'Shanter Golf Course, this older two-storey home on a 50-by-110-foot lot stood unsold after a month on the market.
The home was relisted this September with different agents at a slightly reduced price and a revamped interior appearance. Those moves translated into roughly 60 showings and an acceptable offer within one week.
"When it was listed before, [the sellers] were still living there, but when we listed it, they [had] moved out, so we completely staged it and repainted it," agent Jennifer Palacios said.
"It's a big lot and a big house; it just needs some updating."
What they got: Partly hidden behind the double garage is this 1,725-square-foot house with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and several areas for entertaining, including a finished 825-square-foot basement.
Outside is a private backyard and deck that wraps around the updated galley kitchen and family room.
The agent's take: "It's a good neighbourhood," Ms. Palacios said. "You can get a good-sized lot and house under $1-million."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨