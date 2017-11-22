Staging helps sale of older Scarborough home

LISTING 42 Groomsport Cres., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $974,900

SELLING PRICE $950,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES $3,882 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENTS Julie Kinnear and Jennifer Palacios, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The action: In the low-rise community west of Tam O'Shanter Golf Course, this older two-storey home on a 50-by-110-foot lot stood unsold after a month on the market.

The home was relisted this September with different agents at a slightly reduced price and a revamped interior appearance. Those moves translated into roughly 60 showings and an acceptable offer within one week.

"When it was listed before, [the sellers] were still living there, but when we listed it, they [had] moved out, so we completely staged it and repainted it," agent Jennifer Palacios said.

"It's a big lot and a big house; it just needs some updating."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got: Partly hidden behind the double garage is this 1,725-square-foot house with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and several areas for entertaining, including a finished 825-square-foot basement.

Outside is a private backyard and deck that wraps around the updated galley kitchen and family room.

The agent's take: "It's a good neighbourhood," Ms. Palacios said. "You can get a good-sized lot and house under $1-million."