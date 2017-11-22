 Skip to main content

Staging helps sale of older Scarborough home

DONE DEALS

42 Groomsport Cres., Toronto.

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

LISTING 42 Groomsport Cres., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $974,900

SELLING PRICE $950,000

TAXES $3,882 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENTS Julie Kinnear and Jennifer Palacios, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The action: In the low-rise community west of Tam O'Shanter Golf Course, this older two-storey home on a 50-by-110-foot lot stood unsold after a month on the market.

The home was relisted this September with different agents at a slightly reduced price and a revamped interior appearance. Those moves translated into roughly 60 showings and an acceptable offer within one week.

"When it was listed before, [the sellers] were still living there, but when we listed it, they [had] moved out, so we completely staged it and repainted it," agent Jennifer Palacios said.

"It's a big lot and a big house; it just needs some updating."

What they got: Partly hidden behind the double garage is this 1,725-square-foot house with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and several areas for entertaining, including a finished 825-square-foot basement.

Outside is a private backyard and deck that wraps around the updated galley kitchen and family room.

The agent's take: "It's a good neighbourhood," Ms. Palacios said. "You can get a good-sized lot and house under $1-million."

