Sunny view compensates for Queen West condo’s tiny size

170 SUDBURY ST., NO. 813, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $350,800

SELLING PRICE $350,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $208,128 (2014)

TAXES $1,650 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENTS Belinda Lelli and Lorie Brodie, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Resale listings at the Curve condo building this fall were generally taking about two weeks to sell, so to speed up the process, this one-bedroom suite was staged and the doors thrown open. Within a few hours of the listing going live, there were two dozen showings and an offer locked in at $350,000.

"The challenge presented was its size and making it appear spacious and bright when it's not even at 500 square feet," Ms. Lelli said. "But there is a need for condos, so it's an affordability issue as well."

What They Got: The centre of this 475-square-foot suite is open concept with exposed concrete ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony, as well as granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances against the back wall.

Enclosed areas include a bedroom, bathroom and laundry closet.

Monthly fees of $397 covers the cost of water, heating, pool and party room.

The Agent's Take: "People love that location, you can step outside to everything around you – BMO Field, transit, good indie coffee shops, lots of entertainment and restaurants," said Ms. Lelli, whose sellers are older than the usual demographic that reside in the community.

"It's nice to see people middle-aged or older appreciate what that area has to offer, too."

However, all ages can appreciate this unit's southeastern orientation. "It had a lot of sunshine, so the exposure compensated for the fact it wasn't as big as some of the other units," Ms. Lelli said.

"And the views were unobstructed, which makes a huge difference."