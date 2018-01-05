Three-tower condo project set for Inn on the Park site in Toronto

THE DEVELOPMENT: Auberge on the Park

LOCATION: Leaside, Toronto

BUILDER/DEVELOPER: Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises

SIZE: 592 to 2,070 square feet

PRICE: $454,000 to $2,045,000

SALES CENTRE: 4800 Dufferin St., Entrance B, south of Steeles Avenue. Open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; weekends from noon to 6 p.m.

CONTACT: Phone 416-649-2323 or 647-952-6003 or visit tridel.com

Developers Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises have unveiled a plan to redevelop the site of the former Inn on the Park in a three-tower complex at Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue that will house 1,100 luxury suites.

The once iconic Inn took its name form its site overlooking lush Sunnybrook Park. The new project seeks to enhance access to the public and private green space while taking advantage of the soon to be operational Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which will include a station close by.

"The fact it's on Leslie, near Eglinton, in the city is one thing, but it's also surrounded by park systems," said Jim Ritchie, who is Tridel's executive vice-president of sales and marketing.

"And we have our own park that will front these three buildings – it's about 27,000 square feet – and it's the anchor feature as you approach the communities when they're finished."

Residents will have easy access to the floral shows and farmer's markets at Edwards Gardens and the horse stables and sports fields at Sunnybrook Park.

"You can walk across the street to one of the most amazing park systems in the entire city," Mr. Ritchie said. And if you're not in for a walk, you can take in the outdoor splendour from the complex's own private green space.

"The view lines over that ravine are unbelievable."

The first tower – to stand 45 storeys with 402 units at the east end of the site – will offer balconies with most of the one- to three-bedroom plus den plans, and terraces for large models in the Signature Collection.

"We've brought and introduced larger suites to the location, which doesn't exist in great abundance, so we've created quite a few homes 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. So that alone sets us apart from most offerings in the city today," said Mr. Ritchie.

"And they all have either very large terraces or a combination of a terrace with balconies or very large balconies."

Upgraded features, such as engineered hardwood floors and Miele appliances, will also be standard for Signature Collection units. Those with two-storey plans at ground level will have entry from the street and building corridor.

Appointments in the balance of the units will consist of nine-foot ceilings, plank laminate and ceramic tile floors, as well as Energy Star kitchen appliances and counters finished in granite or quartz.

The entire high-rise will incorporate Smart suite communication systems and energy-efficient features to meet LEED Gold certification, as well as automated license-plate recognition for the garage.

A lobby, party and fitness rooms in the first tower will be shared with a sister tower, along with an outdoor pool and fifth floor terrace with barbecues, cabanas and designated pet area.

Move in dates will be slated for summer 2022.