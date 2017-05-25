121 King Edward Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$599,000

SELLING PRICE

$755,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$475,000 (December, 2015); $325,000 (July, 2015); $127,500 (2004)

TAXES

$2,015 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Six

LISTING AGENTS

Cameron Weir, Scott Hanton and Safras Lafeer, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action: Buyers scrambled for east-end properties this spring and multiple offers were commonplace, but the sellers of this detached bungalow – with no basement, just a crawlspace and no parking – left nothing to chance. They had its interior staged, the exterior repainted and 17-by-126-foot lot landscaped to make a strong first impression on buyers.

More than 75 visitors responded, including three who brought forward bids on the offer date.

What They Got: New hardwood floors and a remodelled kitchen and bathroom were among the recent improvements to this nearly 860-square-foot house.

The ceilings rise nine feet high and the layout is deep and narrow. The front features open living and dining areas, while the back has an enclosed den and bedroom with sliding doors to a two-tiered deck.

The Agent’s Take: “Typically in that area, there are larger homes in terms of width, so this was a small, cute bungalow,” says agent Safras Lafeer, who estimates average lots to be about 20-by-120-feet.

“But the look from the outside is very deceiving. Once [visitors] walk inside, it feels a lot bigger than it looks.”

Buyers also appreciated the condition of this home. “It was turnkey, and [the sellers] renovated within the last two years, making the property very attractive to first-time buyers,” Mr. Lafeer adds. “People could just move in and live in it for a long time without having to do anything.”

