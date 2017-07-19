8 Manorwood Ct., Bolton, Ont.

ASKING PRICE

$518,999

SELLING PRICE

$624,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$310,000 (2009)

TAXES

$2,980 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

CO-OP AGENTS

Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Earlier this year, a couple from New Toronto asked agents Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown to round up three-bedroom properties with dog-friendly amenities for less than $650,000.

They visited a handful of options, from aging homes in Mississauga to newer ones in Bolton, the community north of Brampton, such as this semi-detached house with an attached garage. The Toronto-based agents are accustomed to cutthroat competition, so a $624,000 offer trumped three local bidders.

“Multiples offers were becoming the norm,” Mr. Brown says. “But it was a much different market than Toronto, so we were able to make sure we stayed inside [our client’s] budget, but were still supercompetitive and were able to get the home.”

What They Got: About an hour’s drive north of Toronto, Bolton retains a quaint village centre and older homes, as well as newer subdivisions, where this two-storey home with a basement was built in the 1980s.

Finished areas include a living room, an eat-in kitchen and dining room with sliding door to the 24-by-113-foot grounds. Plus, there are two bathrooms and a lavish master bedroom with a walk-in closet on the second floor.

The Agent’s Take: “[The buyers] love the outdoors, being able to walk out and do hikes with the dogs, so I’m familiar with the Bolton area having all those things, and it turned out to be a great location for them for commuting back and forth to work since they work north of the city,” Mr. Brown explains.

“This home had all the things they were looking for, it didn’t need tons of updating, it had a cute fenced-in backyard where the dogs could run around, and it’s right by a big conservation area.”

