Toronto home sales fall sharply in January

Home sales in the Toronto region fell sharply in January compared to the booming market a year ago, but the condominium sector remained strong as buyers chased a declining number of available units listed for sale.

The Toronto Real Estate Board said the total number of homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area fell 22 per cent in January compared to a year ago as the volume of new listings climbed by 17 per cent. The number of active listings at the end of the month rose 136 per cent compared to the same time last year, TREB said.

As listings rose, the average sales price for all types of homes fell 4.1 per cent across the GTA in January to $736,783, a decline from $768,351 a year ago, weighed down by weakness in the detached house segment.

TREB said the declines are unsurprising because the GTA housing market exploded from January to April last year before the province introduced new measures in April to cool it, so last month's sales are being measured against a particularly high peak.

"At this time last year, we were in the midst of a housing price spike driven by exceptionally low inventory in the market," Jason Mercer, TREB's director of market analysis, said in a statement.

"It is likely that market conditions will support a return to positive price growth for many home types in the second half of 2018."

Mr. Mercer said the condominium market will be the driver of price growth in the GTA this year as demand for the most-affordable housing option in the region continues to outstrip supply.

There were just 2,591 condos listed for sale in the GTA at the end of January, down 44 per cent from 4,602 condos listed for sale at the end of January, 2017. There were 2,239 new condo sales listings in January, down 31 per cent from 3,240 new listings last year.

The lack of inventory led to a 22-per-cent drop in the number of condo units sold in January across the GTA compared to a year ago, while the average condo price climbed 15 per cent to $507,492 across the region.

The condo market was tightest in the city of Toronto, where many condos fetched well above their asking price following heated bidding wars. In Toronto, average condo prices hit $543,279 in January. Just 1,648 condos were actively listed for sale at the end of January in the city of Toronto, half the number listed at the same time last year.

While semi-detached houses, townhouses and condos saw price increases last month in the city of Toronto compared to last year, detached house prices fell 3.9 per cent to an average of $1,283,981. Detached home prices in the suburban 905 region surrounding the city averaged $879,048 in January, down 12 per cent compared to the same month last year.

TREB forecasts the overall pace of home sales will pick up in the GTA as the year progresses and the impact of last year's housing market reforms begins to wane. The real estate board predicts between 85,000 and 96,000 homes will sell in the GTA this year, with the 90,000 midpoint of the forecast range just slightly lower than the 92,394 sales recorded in 2017.

Also Tuesday, the real estate board warned the city of Toronto's executive committee not to grow too reliant on income from the Municipal Land Transfer Tax. The executive committee met Monday to make recommendations on the 2018 city budget.

TREB warned the amount of tax collected is variable, depending on the value and number of homes sold in a given year.

"City councillors would be wise to note the vast difference between last January's real estate market and this January's, given the city's inadvisable reliance on the Municipal Land Transfer Tax," said TREB president Tim Syrianos.

Mr. Syrianos said the past year "should be a wake-up call" for city council that the land transfer tax "is not a good way to fund city services. The tax accounts for about 7 per cent of the city's operating budget, an increase from 2 per cent when it was first introduced in 2008, TREB said.