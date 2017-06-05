Toronto home sales are cooling fast in the wake of Ontario’s measures to head off a burst bubble, but prices continue to surge.

Sales in and around the city tumbled to 10,196 in May, down 20.3 per cent from a year earlier, the Toronto Real Estate Board said Monday.

This came as listings soared 42.9 per cent over that period from what had been the lowest level in 15 years. Still, listings were below the average.

“The actual, or normalized, effects of the Ontario Fair Housing Plan remains to be seen,” Jason Mercer, the group’s director of market analysis, said of the province’s measures, which include a tax on foreign speculators and an expansion of rent control.

“In the past, some housing policy changes have initially led to an overreaction on the part of homeowners and buyers,” he added in a statement releasing the May numbers.

“On the listings front, the increase in active listings suggests that homeowners, after a protracted delay, are starting to react to the strong price growth we’ve experienced over the past year by listing their home for sale to take advantage of these equity gains.”

Though sales have eased, prices are still through the roof, with the MLS home price index, which is deemed the best measure, soared 29 per cent.

The average price rose by a lesser 14.9 per cent to $863,910.

The average cost of a detached home in the city’s 416 area code surged 16.6 per cent to $1.5-million, while that in the 905 region climbed 15 per cent to just over $1-million.

“Even with the robust increase in active listings, inventory levels remained low,” said board president Larry Cerqua.

“At the end of May, we had less than two months of inventory. This is why we continued to see very strong annual rates of price growth, albeit lower than the peak growth rates earlier this year.”

