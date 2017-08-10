90 ROXBOROUGH ST. E., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $6,995,000

SELLING PRICE $7-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $5.06-million (2015); $3.9-million (2010)

TAXES $23,866 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENTS Christian Vermast, Paul Maranger and Fran Bennett, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: The $7-million price tag of this three-storey estate on a 64-by-125-foot corner lot could only be afforded by a limited clientele. Yet, the 5,215-square-foot interior was toured by a handful of buyers within days of listing at the end of May and sold in just over a week for full asking price.

“For that price range, that’s a lot [of visitors],” agent Christian Vermast explains. “With those properties, they either sell right away or take a long time because there are only a couple buyers for any given property like that in the market.”

What They Got: Since this heritage-designated home was built in 1911, various owners added contemporary luxuries without destroying period details, such as original honeycomb ceiling treatments in the formal living and dining rooms.

Across the rear is a family room and renovated eat-in kitchen appointed marble floors, a centre island and stainless-steel appliances, as well as skylights and double doors to a patio, deck and double garage.

The 1,841-square-foot basement is also more open with a large recreation area, wine cellar and sauna off a guest room.

Four primary sleeping quarters are on the top two floors. The master occupies half the second level with his and her closets, one of four ornate fireplaces and one of five bathrooms, plus a balcony.

The Agent’s Take: “For its price category and for a house in a historic neighbourhood, it had a lot of fun elements,” says Mr. Vermast, who cites the grand staircase and Palladium windows as examples.

“It showed extremely well – the owners had good taste – and the house itself had tremendous proportions and really good light because it was on a corner.”

The property also benefits from being within a five-minute walk of the subway, parks and bistros. “A lot of these big houses are in secluded neighbourhoods, but this one has good walkability to Bloor Street and Yonge Street,” Mr. Vermast adds.

