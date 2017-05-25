1 BALMORAL AVE., No. 807, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,975,000

SELLING PRICE $2,150,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,250,000 (2004); $780,373 (1998)

TAXES $8,324 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Owners at One Balmoral are often slow to relinquish their homes, so the listing of this two-storey, corner suite was a rare opportunity to purchase a unit there this spring. It was assessed by 16 buyers up close and drew two bidders armed with competing offers in late March.

What They Got: Spanning the eight and ninth floors of a nearly 20-year-old mid-rise is this 2,355-square-foot unit with exits to corridors on both levels, and nine- and 12-foot ceilings on the main and second floor, respectively.

A balcony wraps around the southern and eastern sides of main floor, so there are walkouts from every room, from the den to the updated galley kitchen. A two-sided gas fireplace divides living and dining rooms.

Several Juliet balconies bring fresh air into the larger of two bedrooms upstairs, complete with a walk-in closet and one of three remodelled bathrooms.

An ensuite laundry room, three lockers and two-car parking round out the unit. Monthly fees of $1,991 cover utilities, concierge, as well as fitness and recreation rooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The building is well located near Yonge and St. Clair, the subway and shops,” agent Elli Davis notes. “So a lot of people who looked at it lived in the area and were transitioning from a house to a condo.”

Its two-storey set-up and upscale appointments mimic features of many low-rise homes. “It had two full bedrooms, two full bathrooms upstairs on the second level, so it felt like a little house,” Ms. Davis notes. “It showed beautifully and had a fireplace, so that was appealing, too.”

