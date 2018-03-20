Two bids for Mimico condo with lake views

2267 LAKE SHORE BLVD., NO. 311, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $598,000

SELLING PRICE: $608,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES: $387,000 (2013); $311,700 (2006); $180,000 (1997)

TAXES: $2,783 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Two

LISTING AGENT: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: For shoppers late last year seeking a home in Mimico overlooking the lake and lush greenery, this two-bedroom-plus-den suite at Marina Del Ray made an impression. The unit held a prime spot facing south-west toward a private courtyard and public shoreline. Barely a dozen or so buyers were able to ventured inside before the seller was presented with two offers in November.

"It's not normal [to get multiple offers], but in this case, this unit was presented beautifully and there was very little available at the time," agent Nutan Brown said.

What They Got: This roughly 1,020-square-foot suite was built around 1990, so it has classic hardwood floors throughout, but newer lighting and stainless steel kitchen appliances were installed in recent years.

Walls of windows line the living and dining area and an adjacent den with sliding doors to an interior bedroom. The master bedroom also has large windows, in addition to a walk-in closet and private bathroom.

The unit comes with a storage locker and two parking stalls. Monthly fees of $802 cover the cost of utilities, cable, concierge and a clubhouse shared between three buildings.

The Agent's Take: "It wasn't high up, but it was very private because the view was of the lake and treetops," Ms. Brown said. "The grounds are really beautiful and mature and the recreational amenities are fan-tabulous."