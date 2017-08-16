116 BINGHAM AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,049,000

SELLING PRICE $1,030,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $501,000 (2008); $370,000 (2004); $211,000 (1991)

TAXES $3,928 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The Action: At the end of June, house hunters in the Upper Beach had few options to choose from, so this detached house on a 21-by-100-foot lot sold quickly, although slightly under asking, despite a market that was slowing rapidly.

“It was a quick sale, but totally normal. We didn’t hold back offers and got slightly under asking,” said agent Jenelle Cameron, who conducted just over a dozen showings. “It was nice to be able to list houses for what they’re worth right now instead of expecting a crazy bidding war, so it was a nice, easy process.”

What They Got: The past two owners of this 93-year-old house kept it in top form with the replacement of windows and roofing and remodel of the kitchen and two bathrooms.

New hardwood floors also ground three bedrooms, living and dining rooms, plus the lower-level recreation room.

Front and rear porches provide easy access to the mutual driveway and fenced-in backyard .

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a pretty house with a really nice layout and it was totally renovated, so it has a nice vibe about it,” Ms. Cameron notes. “It has a cozy and private backyard and a really nice front porch, so that was a huge selling feature as well.”

The area is also easy to navigate. “Location wise, it’s close to Kingston Road, Queen Street and the boardwalk, so you can walk everywhere,” Ms. Cameron adds.

