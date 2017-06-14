Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

1075 Bloor St., W., Toronto
1075 Bloor St., W., Toronto

SYDNIA YU

Special to The Globe and Mail

1075 Bloor St., W., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,050,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,308,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES

$695,000 (2010); $445,000 (2007)

TAXES

$4,045 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Eight

LISTING AGENT

Julie Kinnear, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The action: Nearly hidden amid Bloor Street storefronts is this semi-detached triplex with both commercial and residential zoning. It was an intriguing option for end-users and business operators, including some who tried to win over the seller at an offer presentation event in March.

“There were other multiple-unit houses in the neighbourhood, but they were more residential. This was slightly different because the zoning was different,” agent Julie Kinnear says.

“It’s a triplex, but you can convert it to office space with tenants above.”

What they got: Currently, this century-old structure has all three floors above grade set up as separate apartments with one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen and living area. The third floor also has a deck and the main-floor unit is also graced with nearly 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and access to an extra bedroom in the basement.

Accessible to everyone is a rear laundry room and a south-facing backyard with new patio stones and trellis. At the very rear of the 19-by-140-foot lot is three-car parking.

The agent’s take: “Everything on the street is your typical, square modern storefront, but this one looked like a house with a front yard,” Ms. Kinnear explains.

“That neighbourhood continues to improve, and being on Bloor Street, you’ve got the subway, so the upside [of the location] long term was there.”

