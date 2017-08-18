LISTING 333 Wethersfield Dr., Unit 410, Vancouver

ASKING PRICE $900,000

SELLING PRICE $865,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $430,000 (2010)

DAYS ON MARKET 8

TAXES $1,924.73

MAINTENANCE FEE $420

LISTING AGENT Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action: The agent held one private showing for eight groups, as well as two open houses over a weekend. He received one offer without any conditions.

What They Got: The two-bedroom, 1,287-square-foot condo at Langara Court, near Cambie Street and W. 49th Avenue, is fully renovated with two new bathrooms and kitchen.

The unit has a separate entrance, stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large patio with courtyard view and skylights. The three-storey complex built in 1978 includes a fitness room and pool, sauna and two secured parking stalls.

The building requires residents must be older than 19. It is within walking distance to parks, schools, golf course, Langara College, Oakridge mall and SkyTrain.

The Agent’s Take: “This complex is a pocket of serenity in a very busy part of town with quick access to the Canada Line, the YMCA and walking trails at Langara Golf Course,” Keith Roy said.

“By doing a high-quality renovation of the entire apartment, the sellers set themselves up for success when they put their home on the market. Many people who are downsizing into a condo don’t want to do any major work and appreciate having a beautiful space that is move-in ready.”

