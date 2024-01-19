Open this photo in gallery: West Coast Modern

825 Forest Hills Dr., North Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $3.285-million (Nov. 10)

Selling price: $3.4-million (Nov. 15)

Previous selling price: $3.075-million (2016)

Days on the market: Five

Taxes: $11,430.59 (2023)

Listing agent: Trent Rodney, West Coast Modern

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The house has 3,865 square feet of living space over three levels.West Coast Modern

This post-and-beam mid-century modern house is an early Fred Hollingsworth design, built in 1950 and one of the few remaining architectural examples of its kind, according to the listing agent.

The house is a nod to Japanese design with exposed timber beams, cedar siding and ceilings, slate floors, expansive glazing and lush landscaping with a Japanese-style pond.

The house has 3,865 square feet of living space over three levels, with 3½ bathrooms and five bedrooms on a 8,626-square-foot lot.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The buyers intend to do a sensitive restoration to bring back some of the original features.West Coast Modern

The sellers had purchased the house in 2016 for $3.075-million, at the peak of the market, prior to the foreign buyer tax, says listing agent Trent Rodney.

“In my mind I was like, ‘okay, market activity is down – are they going to be able to get their money out?’” says Mr. Rodney.

But everyone came away very pleased, he says, considering that sales for that market have declined by about 50 per cent compared to this time in 2022 and it sold above asking.

After tremendous interest, media attention and a lot of tours, he received three offers.

Open this photo in gallery: The house is one of the few remaining architectural examples of its kind, according to the listing agent.West Coast Modern

The buyers intend to do a sensitive restoration to bring back some of the original features.

The agent’s take

The agent had been in touch with the sellers for five years so when it came time to sell because they were moving elsewhere, they reached out.

“This went totally viral, with over 1 million views on the website,” says Mr. Rodney. “We had over 400 requests to take a tour, but we could only accommodate 80 at a time. … It’s an art piece.”

The sale completed Dec. 14.