Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

31 offers for Burnaby house shows a market on the rebound - before COVID-19

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Select Realty

5969 Portland St., Burnaby, B.C.

Asking price: $1.299-million

Selling price: $1.703-million

Days on market: Seven

Taxes: $5,919.35

Listing agents: Keith Roy, Gregory Andruff, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

The house had been in the sellers’ family for two generations. They received 31 offers after one week of showings. Because interest came from builders and families, it attracted a lot of interest and drove the price up, says listing agent Keith Roy.

“It wasn’t a typical sale because we had to market it to regular homebuyers who liked the home and future developers who liked the potential of building a duplex in the future,” Mr. Roy said. The deal closed on March 31.

What they got

The three-bedroom bungalow built in 1953 sits on a double-wide lot that is 66-feet wide and 122-feet deep. The house is near an elementary school and shops on Kingsway and Metrotown.

It has oak floors, arched doorways and a large solarium with a wood-burning fireplace. The bathroom and kitchen are in need of updates.

The agent’s take

“Prior to COVID-19, there was a lot of momentum in the market and this home sold just before everything slowed down again,” Mr. Roy says.

“We were able to sell this home at future prices just before the market slowed. The sellers were able to dictate their own terms while getting a great price.”

