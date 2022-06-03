Re/Max Crest Realty

77 Walter Hardwick Ave., No. 506, Vancouver

Listing price: $1.068-million (Feb. 7)

Selling price: $1.063-million (Feb. 11)

Days on market: Four

Taxes: $3,189.86 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $600

Listing agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest

The action

The unit had originally been listed in November for one month but after 15 parties went through it, the seller only received one low offer. The seller relisted at the same price in February, when activity picked up and sold it at nearly the asking price.

“The market did great January through March, and in April we saw a drop in sale activity and an increase in inventory,” listing agent Nicolas Blachette said. “Prices remain stable.”

What they got

The building has unobstructed water and mountain views from floor to ceiling windows.Re/Max Crest Realty

This Olympic Village building has unobstructed water and mountain views from floor-to-ceiling windows. This large 875-square-foot, one-bedroom with den unit has extra-high ceilings, an open kitchen with a large island and breakfast bar, double-sink bathroom and a flex space. The 2010 building is a short walk to the sea wall, Main Street shopping and the SkyTrain.

The agent’s take

“It is still a seller’s market for one-bedroom homes under $1-million and two bedroom homes under $1.5-million,” Mr. Blachette said.

The sale completed in March.

