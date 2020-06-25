Alberta family buys vacation property in B.C.‘s Shuswap region

Open this photo in gallery Engel & Völkers Okanagan

8843 97A Highway, No. 14, Sicamous, B.C.

Asking price: $909,888

Selling price: $899,999

Previous selling price: $770,000 (2015)

Days on market: 20

Monthly strata fee: $275

Taxes: $4,423 (2020)

Listing agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Völkers Okanagan

The action

The sellers and buyers were young Albertan families. “It was a really quick sale,” realtor Richard Deacon says. “Although tucked right by the highway, it is a sought-after lake and nice and quiet.” As well, he estimates the property can rent for about $300 or $400 a night when not in use. Most owners use the properties at the resort for holidays, but full-time residency is allowed. The sale finalized on June 3.

What they got

The 1,400-square-foot lakefront cottage in Sicamous on Mara Lake is part of the Hummingbird Beach Resort, built in 2008. It borders the Shuswap and Okanagan regions and is a popular destination for Albertans.

The property includes a boat slip in a private marina, private 600-feet of beach access, and use of the resort pool. The three bedroom, 2½-bathroom beach house includes a separate bunk house and landscaped yard and two large covered patios.

It has hardwood floors, heated slate tile, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, laundry room and outdoor fire pit. It includes garage. Rentals are allowed.

The agent’s take

Mr. Deacon believes that people buying bolt-hole properties since the pandemic. “We have seen an uptick in people from Vancouver and Albertans flocking to these vacation properties. In the last 45 days I’ve cleaned out most of the listings I had, at least two-thirds of the ones I’d call rare or more difficult to sell. I even had one on the market for 2½ years that got an offer this week.”

