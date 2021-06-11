 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Amid market shift, losing offer gets a second chance

Kerry Gold
New Westminster
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max All Points Realty

209 Carnarvon St., No. 501, New Westminster, B.C.

Asking price: $349,900

Selling price: $354,500

Previous selling prices: $210,000 (2014); $90,500 (2001); $96,500 (1994); $88,000 (1991)

Days on market: 12

Taxes: $1,294.14 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $484.92

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Seller’s agent: Scott McLeod, Re/Max All Points Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The previous owners had updated the bathroom and painted the suite, which is 712 square feet.

Re/Max All Points Realty

Buyer’s agent Shali Tark says her clients had been looking off and on for an investment property since late last year. They wrote an offer on the property but there were five offers and they lost out. But the winning offer was subject to financing and it didn’t go through.

“About a week later, the listing agent called and said, ‘Are you able to come back to the table because it looks like this is going to go sideways?’” Ms. Tark says.

They made a new offer and it was accepted.

“It worked out for my buyers to wait that one week,” she says.

The deal completes June 14.

What they got

The bright two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is in downtown New Westminster, at Argyle House, built in 1976. The previous owners had updated the bathroom and painted the suite, which is 712 square feet.

The maintenance fee includes hot water and heat. It is within walking distance of the SkyTrain and shops, and rentals are allowed.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The apartment is within walking distance of the SkyTrain and shops, and rentals are allowed.

Re/Max All Points Realty

Ms. Tark says investors are starting to return to the market now that prices have flat-lined and multiple offer scenarios aren’t always working out.

“There is definitely a shift in the market now, where the sellers are starting to notice that maybe those cash offers might not be the highest offer, but they can be the best offer.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

