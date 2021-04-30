Attention-getting price ends in $502,000 over asking sale for Vancouver bungalow

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Attention-getting price ends in $502,000 over asking sale for Vancouver bungalow

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Macdonald Realty

3193 W. 28th Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $2.598-million

Selling price: $3.1-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $105,000 (1979); $89,000 (1975)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $8,208 (2021)

Listing agent: Cheryl Steer, Macdonald Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room has beech hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace.

Macdonald Realty

Listing agent Cheryl Steer says the current market is driven by local demand. “We chose the price to get attention, for sure. I was almost 100-per-cent sure it was going to go over, but we didn’t know how much. It was more than the sellers had expected, so they were over the moon excited. It’s an extremely strong seller’s market.”

Open this photo in gallery

The sunroom has vaulted ceilings and skylights.

Macdonald Realty

Ms. Steer says the house had 38 showings and received 11 offers, most of them subject-free. Some of those who made offers had pre-offer inspections done on the house. The deal completes May 13.

What they got

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow has 2,677 square feet of living space, sits on a large corner lot on the west side and was built in 1972.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The house was built in 1972.

Macdonald Realty

The living room has beech hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, while the sunroom has vaulted ceilings and skylights. The house had been updated, including windows, metal roof and sundeck.

There is a recreation room with fireplace, bedroom and laundry, downstairs. The house is within walking distance to parks, transit and shops.

The Agent’s Take

“It’s just so refreshing to go into a house where somebody has paid attention to all the things that needed to be done,” Ms. Steer said. “There are so many houses that get neglected that it’s sad.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies