Attention-getting price ends in $502,000 over asking sale for Vancouver bungalow

Open this photo in gallery Macdonald Realty

3193 W. 28th Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $2.598-million

Selling price: $3.1-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $105,000 (1979); $89,000 (1975)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $8,208 (2021)

Listing agent: Cheryl Steer, Macdonald Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery The living room has beech hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. Macdonald Realty

Listing agent Cheryl Steer says the current market is driven by local demand. “We chose the price to get attention, for sure. I was almost 100-per-cent sure it was going to go over, but we didn’t know how much. It was more than the sellers had expected, so they were over the moon excited. It’s an extremely strong seller’s market.”

Open this photo in gallery The sunroom has vaulted ceilings and skylights. Macdonald Realty

Ms. Steer says the house had 38 showings and received 11 offers, most of them subject-free. Some of those who made offers had pre-offer inspections done on the house. The deal completes May 13.

What they got

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow has 2,677 square feet of living space, sits on a large corner lot on the west side and was built in 1972.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery The house was built in 1972. Macdonald Realty

The living room has beech hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, while the sunroom has vaulted ceilings and skylights. The house had been updated, including windows, metal roof and sundeck.

There is a recreation room with fireplace, bedroom and laundry, downstairs. The house is within walking distance to parks, transit and shops.

The Agent’s Take

“It’s just so refreshing to go into a house where somebody has paid attention to all the things that needed to be done,” Ms. Steer said. “There are so many houses that get neglected that it’s sad.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.