5462 Stonebridge Drive, Whistler, B.C.

Asking price: $39-million (July 2, 2022)

Selling price: $32-million (July 3, 2023)

Days on the market: 367

Taxes: $95,213.73 (2022)

Listing agents: Maggi Thornhill & Max Thornhill, licence partners, Engel & Völkers Whistler

What they got

It took four years to build this 8,700-square-foot house, designed by American architect firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, known for designing Apple stores. It includes vaulted ceilings, 3,000 square feet of decks and an 82-foot-long infinity pool that is cantilevered over a cliff on the 7.6 acre forested lot. Perched high above Alta Lake, the home makes the most of the lake and mountain views.

There are six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, three fireplaces, elevator, wine room and spa within the home, featuring natural wood, concrete and stone finishes, with floor-to-ceiling views throughout.

“This is one of the most exciting homes I’ve ever been in,” says listing agent Max Thornhill.

The action

The sale sets a record for Whistler prices, says Mr. Thornhill, who represented a seller with links to Asia and the U.K. The seller purchased the site in 2007, before Whistler house prices had skyrocketed, and completed the house in 2014. The buyer also lives outside of Canada.

The listing agents held six showings to people who were screened to make sure they were serious buyers.

“People are coming from all over the world, spending a significant amount of money because they want to be in Canada,” says Mr. Thornhill. “The seller believed in Canada years ago and invested incredible amounts of money,” he says.

The assessed value of the property is $18.67-million.

The agent’s take

“It’s the great Canadian love affair – that’s what’s going on with all these incredibly wealthy people,” said Mr. Thornhill. “The sellers spent unbelievable amounts of money and time and energy on the house.”

The sale completed at the end of July.