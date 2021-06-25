 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Builder buys British Columbian island cabin in need of a little TLC

Kerry Gold
Mayne Island, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sutton Group West Coast Realty

281 Laura Point Road, Mayne Island, B.C.

Asking price: $949,900

Selling price: $895,000

Previous selling price: $55,000 (1987)

Taxes: $4,155.24 (2020)

Days on market: 24

Listing agent: Brenda Dean, Re/Max Mayne/Pender

Buyer’s agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action

The seller, a family member representing an elderly parent, received one offer from a Victoria builder who has a family.

“He’s going to fix the house up, and he’s got the advantage of being a builder,” Mr. Watt said. “It will probably take a month and it will look awesome. It needs to be lifted and adjusted. Right now it needs some love.” The deal completed May 31.

What They Got

The 1.3-acre property has unobstructed views of Active Pass off the southeast coast of Vancouver Island.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The 1.3-acre property has unobstructed views of Active Pass and is surrounded by forest, accessible by a long driveway. The recreational property has a new septic and drilled well. The wood-frame house was built in 1990 and needs renovation, says buyer’s agent Ian Watt. There is 1,444 square feet of living space, including a laundry room, eating area, living and dining room, two bedrooms, a walk-in closet and a solarium. There is also a large outdoor deck.

The agent’s take

Real estate activity is expected to resume now that pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted in British Columbia.

Re/Max Mayne/Pender

The market on the Gulf Islands has been active, but the recent restrictions on travel had hampered sales activity, said Mr. Watt. Now that restrictions have been lifted, he expects activity to resume.

“So many people have decided that they are changing their lives, and they are working on Mayne Island instead of an office. Why have a million-dollar condo when you can have a million-dollar waterfront place?”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

