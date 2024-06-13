Burlington, Ont., buyers close on Kelowna hilltop home

Open this photo in gallery: Engel & Völkers Kelowna

Open this photo in gallery: Engel & Völkers Kelowna

961 Purcell Drive, Kelowna, B.C.

Asking price: $1.289-million (Feb. 7, 2024)

Previous asking prices: $1.468-million (early June, 2023); $1.399-million (June 28, 2023); $1.358-million (July 14, 2023); $1.299-million (Oct. 3, 2023);

Selling price: $1.25-million (April 1, 2024)

Days on market: 305

Taxes: $5,187 (2023)

Listing agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Völkers Okanagan

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The house is large, at 3,332 square feet, and has panoramic views of the city.Engel & Völkers Kelowna

The house was vacant, staged and ready for showing, says listing agent Richard Deacon, but because the price was high to start and the market last year had significantly slowed, the sellers had to re-list several times. However, it still sold above the assessed value of $1.13-million.

The sellers received the one offer. The buyers were a young family from Burlington, Ont., who wanted to be near friends and enjoy the Okanagan lifestyle. The sale completed May 31.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The open-concept house has laminate floors throughout and a double-sided fireplace.Engel & Völkers Kelowna

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home looks deceivingly small from the street front. Built in 1991 on a lot overlooking a bluff that’s almost a quarter of an acre, the house is large, at 3,332 square feet, and has panoramic views of the city.

The sellers did a renovation in 2022, so it didn’t feel dated. The open-concept house has laminate floors throughout, a double-sided fireplace, waterfall countertop in the kitchen, large picture windows and abundant natural light.

A lower level could be made into a separate living suite. There is a landscaped garden.

The agent’s take

“The home inspection uncovered some areas to be dealt with, but the buyers had negotiated a fair purchase price and were willing to fix any outstanding items,” said Mr. Deacon.