Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

9120 Wilberforce St., Burnaby, B.C.

Asking price: $1,599,000 (Nov. 2, 2022)

Selling price: $1,588,000 (Dec. 8, 2022)

Days on market: 31

Taxes: $4,643.75 (2022)

Listing agents: Monica Harmse, Denny Dumas, Oakwyn Realty

The action

Another agent had listed this home from May to August 2022, but with the advent of interest rate hikes, there was little action. By fall, the new listing agents, Monica Harmse and Denny Dumas, had more than 40 groups through the funky seventies house with mountain views. They received eight offers, but all were “significantly below asking,” she says. It took several rounds of negotiations to get an offer the seller considered a fair market price.

“For sellers, it can be frustrating when they are already priced at the newly adjusted market values,” Ms. Harmse said. “One group of buyers sent five revisions and improved the purchase price in tiny increments, before finally losing out to a more keen buyer that swooped in, creating a multiple-offer situation.”

The winning bid was a strong offer with quick completion time.

What they got

The owner had meticulously maintained the home since it was built in 1971, said Ms. Harmse. The large 2,731 square foot house sits on a 67- by 107-foot lot on a tree-lined street, backing onto a lane.

There are three bedrooms on the main level and another bedroom and full bathroom on the lower level. There’s a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, bright kitchen, huge family room, large sundeck and carport.

The house has views of the Fraser River, Mount Baker and the Northshore mountains on both levels, and is steps to Lougheed neighbourhood shopping and schools.

The agent’s take

“Detached homes in the New Westminster and Burnaby neighbourhoods continue to be busy, but after the most recent rate hikes, buyers will come see a property three times before writing an offer,” Ms. Harmse says.

The sale completed on Dec. 28.