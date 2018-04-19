Buyer cuts a deal for Canada Line townhouse

Open this photo in gallery 1328 W. 73rd Ave., unit 1, Vancouver.

1328 W. 73RD AVE., UNIT 1, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE: $575,000

SELLING PRICE: $550,000

DAYS ON MARKET: Eight

TAXES: $1,241.67

MAINTENANCE FEE: $269.70

LISTING AGENT: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action: The seller had purchased the unit two years ago, for $453,500. The buyer was looking for a rental investment in a reliable neighbourhood, listing agent Keith Roy says.

What They Got: This two-storey townhouse in Marpole is within walking distance to a SkyTrain station, shops and recreation. The 887-square foot unit has its own entrance, a small private patio, two bedrooms upstairs, one and a half bathrooms and a galley kitchen and living area on the main floor. The building was built in 1994 and it allows rentals, but no pets. The seller had installed new flooring and shelving.

The Agent’s Take: “If you have some capital available from savings, or a home equity line of credit, there are still some options available in Vancouver, where you can buy a rental investment and expect to see a return over 10 to 15 years,” Mr. Roy said. “The rent works like a dividend.”

