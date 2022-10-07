Sutton Group West Coast Realty

2438 Wilson Avenue, No. 33, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Asking price: (Aug. 2, 2022): $369,000;

Selling price: (Aug. 18, 2022) $327,000

Previous selling pricea: $180,000 (2017); $134,900 (2013); $126,000 (2009); $79,000 (2005); $81,000 (1992)

Days on market: 16

Monthly maintenance fee: $304.50

Taxes: $930.76 (2021)

Listing agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The top-floor, corner unit is bright and roomy.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The seller purchased the unit five years ago for $180,000 and rented it out. The tenant gave notice, so she decided to sell and purchase another investment property.

Listing agent Shali Tark priced it at $389,000 and got a lot of interest, but there was an obstacle. The strata corporation is looking at possibly selling the building to a developer. Also, other listings were coming on market at lower prices.

They dropped the price to $369,000 and got an offer from a buyer who didn’t mind that the building might be sold one day.

“They saw the potential of owning versus renting, and hopefully waiting out for a big payday, if the strata made a decision to wind down,” Ms. Tark said.

What they got

The unit has a simple white galley kitchen and new laminate floors.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This top-floor corner unit is bright and roomy because it was built 49 years ago, when one-bedroom condos were larger than those built now.

It has 698 square feet of living space, with a simple white galley kitchen, new laminate floors, updated bathroom and view of the private courtyard.

The laundry is shared, there is secure underground parking and the maintenance fee includes heat and hot water. The building has an upgraded boiler and pipes, an indoor pool and is walking distance to the park, the river and the West Coast Express to downtown.

The agent’s take

“This top-floor unit showed well, at a great location, and allowed rentals. But it needed a buyer with confidence in purchasing this unit without knowing how the strata would make decisions, such as continuing to do repairs when also contemplating winding down the strata.

“The lenders can be very picky about lending on a strata that has issues coming up, so the buyer has to be able to carry the bulk of the financing or be a cash buyer to proceed with this type of a purchase.

“Either way, it requires someone brave enough to take on the risk in exchange for a better price.”

The sale completed Sept. 26.

