Buyer cuts a deal on downtown Vancouver condo

Open this photo in gallery The 706-square-foot northeast corner unit on Harwood Street has one parking stall. The building, which has a lobby with concierge, was built in 2014 and allows pets and rentals. TRG The Residential Group Realty

1009 Harwood St., No. 505, Vancouver

Asking price: $799,900

Selling price: $788,000

Previous selling price: $770,000 (April, 2020)

Days on market: 2

Taxes: $2,205.95 (2021)

Monthly strata fees: $342.26

Listing agent: Frederick Trudeau, TRG The Residential Group Realty

Buyer’s agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

Buyer’s agent Ian Watt said his client came to B.C. to work and was renting for awhile before she decided to buy. She had lost out on some properties that attracted multiple offers before finding this one.

The seller had owned the unit for less than a year, purchasing it for $770,000 in April, 2020. “It looked to be in perfect condition, like he’d never used the oven,” Mr. Watt said. Their offer was accepted on the listing’s second active day.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit comes with a large private balcony, flex space, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, open concept living area, air conditioning and ensuite laundry. TRG The Residential Group Realty

This one-bedroom, northeast corner unit is near English Bay, the downtown core, Yaletown and the beach.

The 706-square-foot unit comes with a large private balcony, flex space, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, open concept living area, air conditioning and ensuite laundry.

It has one parking stall and the building has a lobby with concierge. The building was built in 2014 and allows pets and rentals.

The agent’s take

The seller would have lost money once all the fees were paid, Mr. Watt said. “It happens. Real estate isn’t a short game.”

The sale closed March 25.

