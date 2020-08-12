 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer cuts a deal on Kitsilano studio unit

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Select Realty

3150 W. 4th Ave., No. 310, Vancouver

Asking price: $468,000

Selling price: $465,000

Previous selling prices: $285,000 (2011); $197,000 (2006); $124,330 (1999)

Days on market: 17

Taxes: $929.96 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $232.88

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The studio unit has laminate flooring and new counters.

Re/Max Select Realty

There were no open houses because of the pandemic. Listing agent Mary Cleaver showed it privately to about 20 groups. She received one offer from a buyer who is downsizing and loved the location.

The sellers had owned the property for a few years and used it as a pied-à-terre for their university-age children, as well as a rental property. The deal was completed on Aug. 4.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There are floor-to ceiling windows.

Re/Max Select Realty

The 451-square-foot studio unit in the heart of Kitsilano is a top-floor corner suite that looks out onto a garden. It has laminate flooring, new counters, floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor space and in-suite laundry. The 21-year-old building is near shops and allows pets and rentals.

The agent’s take

“With their kids out of school and no family members in Vancouver, it made sense for them to sell their investment,” Ms. Cleaver says.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
