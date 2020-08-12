Buyer cuts a deal on Kitsilano studio unit

3150 W. 4th Ave., No. 310, Vancouver
Asking price: $468,000
Selling price: $465,000
Previous selling prices: $285,000 (2011); $197,000 (2006); $124,330 (1999)
Days on market: 17
Taxes: $929.96 (2020)
Monthly maintenance fee: $232.88
Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty
The action
There were no open houses because of the pandemic. Listing agent Mary Cleaver showed it privately to about 20 groups. She received one offer from a buyer who is downsizing and loved the location.
The sellers had owned the property for a few years and used it as a pied-à-terre for their university-age children, as well as a rental property. The deal was completed on Aug. 4.
What they got
The 451-square-foot studio unit in the heart of Kitsilano is a top-floor corner suite that looks out onto a garden. It has laminate flooring, new counters, floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor space and in-suite laundry. The 21-year-old building is near shops and allows pets and rentals.
The agent’s take
“With their kids out of school and no family members in Vancouver, it made sense for them to sell their investment,” Ms. Cleaver says.
