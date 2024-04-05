Open this photo in gallery: Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

4373 Halifax St., No. 303, Burnaby, B.C.

Asking price: $628,000 (Jan. 16)

Selling price: $623,000 (Jan. 29)

Previous selling price: $260,800 (October, 2014)

Days on the market: 13

Monthly maintenance fee: $476.51

Taxes: $1,548.65 (2023)

Listing agents: James Garbutt & Denny Dumas, Oakwyn Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a spacious kitchen with updated cabinetry and appliances.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

This two-bedroom condominium unit is located in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Burnaby, close to rapid transit, schools and shops. Built in 1982, the 957-square-foot unit has a spacious kitchen with updated cabinetry and appliances.

Renovations include new laminate floors, lighting, countertops, plumbing and a new shower. The sunny, southern-facing unit has a large balcony with a view of the courtyard below.

The complex has tennis courts and parking and allows rentals but does not allow pets. Because the four-storey wood-frame building is from an older era, without ensuite laundry, it has two common laundry rooms on each floor.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has new laminate floors, lighting, countertops, plumbing and a new shower.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

The seller had acquired the unit for $260,800 through a bank foreclosure in October, 2014, according to listing agent James Garbutt. The seller did a thorough renovation in 2015 that still holds up, says Mr. Garbutt. The shared laundry room would have been a put-off for some buyers. They received two offers and it sold to a newly married professional couple who were purchasing their first home.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a large balcony with a view of the courtyard below.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

Older units in Brentwood are good value compared to the newly constructed condos found nearby, such as the master-planned Concord community, which starts at around $1,200 per square foot, says Mr. Garbutt. The Halifax St. unit sold for $650 per square foot.

“Older developments in Brentwood, Burnaby, are worth considering,” he says.

The sale completed Feb. 28.