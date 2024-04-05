4373 Halifax St., No. 303, Burnaby, B.C.
Asking price: $628,000 (Jan. 16)
Selling price: $623,000 (Jan. 29)
Previous selling price: $260,800 (October, 2014)
Days on the market: 13
Monthly maintenance fee: $476.51
Taxes: $1,548.65 (2023)
Listing agents: James Garbutt & Denny Dumas, Oakwyn Realty
What they got
This two-bedroom condominium unit is located in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Burnaby, close to rapid transit, schools and shops. Built in 1982, the 957-square-foot unit has a spacious kitchen with updated cabinetry and appliances.
Renovations include new laminate floors, lighting, countertops, plumbing and a new shower. The sunny, southern-facing unit has a large balcony with a view of the courtyard below.
The complex has tennis courts and parking and allows rentals but does not allow pets. Because the four-storey wood-frame building is from an older era, without ensuite laundry, it has two common laundry rooms on each floor.
The action
The seller had acquired the unit for $260,800 through a bank foreclosure in October, 2014, according to listing agent James Garbutt. The seller did a thorough renovation in 2015 that still holds up, says Mr. Garbutt. The shared laundry room would have been a put-off for some buyers. They received two offers and it sold to a newly married professional couple who were purchasing their first home.
The agent’s take
Older units in Brentwood are good value compared to the newly constructed condos found nearby, such as the master-planned Concord community, which starts at around $1,200 per square foot, says Mr. Garbutt. The Halifax St. unit sold for $650 per square foot.
“Older developments in Brentwood, Burnaby, are worth considering,” he says.
The sale completed Feb. 28.