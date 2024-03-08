Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Crest Realty

2832 Capilano Rd., No. 205, North Vancouver

Asking price: $1,098,000 (Dec. 5, 2022); $999,000 (May 16); relisted Sept. 5 ($999,000)

Selling price: $950,000 (Oct. 21)

Previous selling price: $964,000 (April 22, 2021); $911,498 (April 19, 2021)

Days on the market: 46

Monthly maintenance fee: $966.91

Taxes: $4,426.24 (2022)

Buyer’s Agent: Dennis Sepulveda, Re/Max Crest Realty

What They Got

Open this photo in gallery: This 1,539-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit is surrounded by forest in North Vancouver.Re/Max Crest Realty

This 1,539-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit is surrounded by forest in North Vancouver, close to Edgemont Village, West Vancouver, schools and shopping. The low-rise wood-frame boutique Canyon Park building was built in 2012, and the unit features an open-concept floor plan with bedrooms at each end of the unit for privacy. There’s a contemporary wood-panel feature wall, lots of windows, an electric fireplace, two balconies, a small kitchen with top-end appliances and two parking stalls included.

The Action

Open this photo in gallery: The living room features a contemporary wood-panel feature wall, lots of windows and an electric fireplace.Re/Max Crest Realty

The buyer, who didn’t need as much space with growing children, was looking to downsize from a detached house. With her house sold, she was on a tight timeline to purchase another property, agent Dennis Sepulveda says. It wasn’t easy in the fall, with low inventory. The Canyon Park condo was a perfect fit and a good price, but the seller had just accepted an offer. They kept searching but then they heard from the listing agent that the offer didn’t go through. The buyer wrote an offer right away at $50,000 less. The sale completed Jan. 10.

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery: There is a small kitchen with top-end appliances.Re/Max Crest Realty

Mr. Sepulveda says that a lot of deals were collapsing last year because buyers couldn’t requalify for their mortgages at the higher interest rates. That meant that even though the seller had already received an offer, it was worth keeping in touch.

“In September, the market was slow and trending downward as people were beginning to wait for interest rates to come down,” he says.

The seller was motivated to sell because the property had been on and off the market for 10 months.

“In the end, we got a fantastic deal for a great property. My buyer moved in, did some minor renovations to freshen the place up and is very happy with her purchase.”