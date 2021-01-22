Buyers cut a deal for Yaletown investment condo

1133 Homer St., No. 810, Vancouver
Asking price: $529,000
Selling price: $525,000
Days on market: 73
Taxes: $1,585.72 (2020)
Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty
The action
The sellers purchased this Yaletown unit in 2014 for $335,000, for their daughter. She moved, so they listed it, initially for $549,000. Once they lowered the price, they got four offers. The buyers, who plan to rent the unit out, already live downtown.
What they got
The 500-square-foot studio unit with a flex space has a galley kitchen and high-end finishings, including dark cabinets and stone counters. The 12-year-old building comes with a gym and a rooftop garden with an area for dogs. The building is steps to the Canada Line and downtown shopping. The unit was sold fully furnished.
The agent’s take
“It’s a great little building and the unit had an unobstructed view over the heritage buildings of Yaletown,” Mr. Watt says. “It’s rare to find a studio that doesn’t have another building looking into it.”
The sale closed the second week of January.
