Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyers cut a deal for Yaletown investment condo

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sutton Group West Coast Realty

1133 Homer St., No. 810, Vancouver

Asking price: $529,000

Selling price: $525,000

Days on market: 73

Taxes: $1,585.72 (2020)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The galley kitchen has dark cabinets and stone counters.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The sellers purchased this Yaletown unit in 2014 for $335,000, for their daughter. She moved, so they listed it, initially for $549,000. Once they lowered the price, they got four offers. The buyers, who plan to rent the unit out, already live downtown.

What they got

The unit was sold as a fully furnished studio.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The 500-square-foot studio unit with a flex space has a galley kitchen and high-end finishings, including dark cabinets and stone counters. The 12-year-old building comes with a gym and a rooftop garden with an area for dogs. The building is steps to the Canada Line and downtown shopping. The unit was sold fully furnished.

The agent’s take

The unit is in a building steps from the Canada Line and downtown shopping.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

“It’s a great little building and the unit had an unobstructed view over the heritage buildings of Yaletown,” Mr. Watt says. “It’s rare to find a studio that doesn’t have another building looking into it.”

The sale closed the second week of January.

