 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Buyers get a deal for hot tub-ready ski resort home in B.C.

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Engel & Volkers Okanagan

420 Feathertop Way, Beaverdell, B.C.

Asking price: $1.089-million

Selling price: $947,000

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 29

Taxes: $927 (2020)

Listing agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Volkers Okanagan

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The fully furnished house is open concept.

Engel & Volkers Okanagan

A Kelowna couple designed and built this house at the Big White Ski Resort, and sold it as their first spec project. Six parties viewed the property in person and many more online. After a month on the market, they received one good offer. It is one of two homes at Big White to sell recently in that price range, listing agent Richard Deacon says. The buyers came from out of province and they paid an extra $100,000 for the furnishings, on top of the purchase price. The buyers purchased the house based on a virtual tour.

“They timed it just right because there wasn’t a lot else on the market, and not a lot of builders would build a spec home to sell it like this. It’s all custom work. It’s risky, in a small resort town that only has one season.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

It has a chef’s kitchen.

Engel & Volkers Okanagan

The fully furnished, open-concept home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, fireplace, chef’s kitchen, wet bar, heated garage, large deck and ski storage. The detached house sold quickly because of the contemporary design, Mr. Deacon says. As well, it’s turnkey, which is important because transporting household items up to a ski hill is extra work.

“It’s got every fork in the drawer, the hot tub is filled. You could rent it or use it, from day one,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

The taxes will go up now that the house is finished. The sale completed on Nov. 12.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

There is a heated garage, large deck and ski storage.

Engel & Volkers Okanagan

“It’s been an absolute record for the last couple of months. Demand has been through the roof,” Mr. Deacon says. “We’ve really seen a shift to small- and medium-size cities and even small towns, from people who would normally never have considered moving to a small city or town. They’ve reset their priorities.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies