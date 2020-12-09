Buyers get a deal for hot tub-ready ski resort home in B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Engel & Volkers Okanagan

420 Feathertop Way, Beaverdell, B.C.

Asking price: $1.089-million

Selling price: $947,000

Days on market: 29

Taxes: $927 (2020)

Listing agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Volkers Okanagan

The action

Open this photo in gallery The fully furnished house is open concept. Engel & Volkers Okanagan

A Kelowna couple designed and built this house at the Big White Ski Resort, and sold it as their first spec project. Six parties viewed the property in person and many more online. After a month on the market, they received one good offer. It is one of two homes at Big White to sell recently in that price range, listing agent Richard Deacon says. The buyers came from out of province and they paid an extra $100,000 for the furnishings, on top of the purchase price. The buyers purchased the house based on a virtual tour.

“They timed it just right because there wasn’t a lot else on the market, and not a lot of builders would build a spec home to sell it like this. It’s all custom work. It’s risky, in a small resort town that only has one season.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery It has a chef’s kitchen. Engel & Volkers Okanagan

The fully furnished, open-concept home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, fireplace, chef’s kitchen, wet bar, heated garage, large deck and ski storage. The detached house sold quickly because of the contemporary design, Mr. Deacon says. As well, it’s turnkey, which is important because transporting household items up to a ski hill is extra work.

“It’s got every fork in the drawer, the hot tub is filled. You could rent it or use it, from day one,” he says.

The taxes will go up now that the house is finished. The sale completed on Nov. 12.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery There is a heated garage, large deck and ski storage. Engel & Volkers Okanagan

“It’s been an absolute record for the last couple of months. Demand has been through the roof,” Mr. Deacon says. “We’ve really seen a shift to small- and medium-size cities and even small towns, from people who would normally never have considered moving to a small city or town. They’ve reset their priorities.”

