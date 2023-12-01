Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

2203 Bellevue Ave., No. 901, West Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $1.6-million (Sept. 11)

Selling price: $1.6-million (Sept. 16)

Days on the market: 5

Monthly maintenance fee: $607.38

Taxes: $3,671.87 (2022)

Buyer’s agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty

Listing agent: Brian Lane, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has floor-to-ceiling windows.eXp Realty

The listing had just come on the market when agent Shelley Williams’s clients saw it and wanted it immediately. The couple, who live in North Vancouver, wanted it so badly they refused to offer anything lower than the asking price, she says.

“They were just in love with this apartment. The first time they walked in the door,” Ms. Williams says. “They weren’t worried about interest rates because they were paying cash.”

Because they were still trying to find a buyer for their own townhouse, they asked for a long closing date. As it turned out, they sold their place with Ms. Williams as their agent and moved the completion date up to Nov. 28.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has two balconies.eXp Realty

The unit is a bright, older, corner apartment with expansive views of the ocean. At 1,369 square feet, it’s a large suite.

It is located within minutes of the seawall, the recreation centre, restaurants and shops. It has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, and two parking spaces.

The 1987 building comes with a sauna and gym.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

“I could have sold that property 10 times over,” says listing agent Brian Lane, who sold the unit in two days. It took five days to remove the conditions.

“There are plenty of buyers looking for a two-bedroom view property in Dundarave and Ambleside in the $1.2-million to $1.8-million price range, and there are many downsizers wanting to live in proximity to the seawall … and all the amenities,” said Mr. Lane. “If people are looking to sell any two bedrooms in West Van, the buyers are lined up to buy.”