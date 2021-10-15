 Skip to main content
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyers pounce on Olympic Village condo before scheduled open house

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sutton Group West Coast Realty

12 Athletes Way, No. 301, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.249 million (Sept, 2021)

Selling price: $1.260 million (Sept, 2021)

Previous selling price: $753,000 (2015); $769,900 (2011)

Days on market: Two

Monthly maintenance fee: $762.98

Taxes: $3,532.16 (2020)

Buyer’s agent: Krystian Thomas, The Stonehouse Team, Sutton Group

The action

The condo has hardwood floors, over-height ceilings and a balcony.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Mr. Thomas’s clients moved from out of province and wanted somewhere central. They’d been looking on and off for two years. The unit came on the market on a Monday, with an open house scheduled for the following Saturday. Mr. Thomas got a viewing for his clients on the Wednesday, and they made an offer Thursday morning with subjects that would come off within 24 hours.

“So the property was sold one day before the open house,” Mr. Thomas says. “And if the subjects weren’t removed, the open house would have gone ahead as planned.”

As is, the offer was accepted and the open house cancelled. The sale completes in mid-October.

What they got

Built in 2010, the building is across from the community centre and near the SkyTrain station and seawall.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This 1,110-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit faces north and is one of the brighter condos in Olympic Village, with a view of downtown. It has hardwood floors, over-height ceilings and a balcony. Built in 2010, the building is across from the community centre and near the SkyTrain station and seawall. The building has an indoor pool and fitness centre. The standout feature, says the buyer’s agent, Krystian Thomas, is the unique third-floor courtyard shared by all residents.

The agent’s take

The unit faces north and is one of the brighter condos in Olympic Village.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Mr. Thomas says he has sold other properties before the scheduled open houses. That’s why he tells his clients to call him as soon as they see something come onto the market.

“A lot of people wait for the open, but then it could be sold. With Athletes Way, the seller could have sold it for more [if they’d waited] but they also could have sold it for less. We enticed them with a very clean, one-day-subject offer and they had nothing to lose.”

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

