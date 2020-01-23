 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyers snap up renovated Surrey condo at reduced price

Kerry Gold
Surrey, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sutton Group West Coast Realty

15989 Marine Drive, No. 8, Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $599,000

Selling price: $570,000

Previous selling price: $291,398 (2018)

Days on market: More than one year

Taxes: $2,038.71 (2019)

Maintenance fee: $318.66

Buyer’s agent: Alex Jopson, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The 1,205-square-foot, two-bedroom unit features two private balconies on the main floor.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The seller had purchased all nine units in the building a couple of years prior and had renovated them all. The owner is selling them off individually and there are still three units for sale. The sale was completed in November.

What they got

The building, constructed in 1983, has been extensively updated with rain-screening, new metal roof, siding and windows.

The bright 1,205-square-foot two-bedroom-and-den loft is completely renovated and includes fireplace, skylights, laundry, an ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet, laminate flooring throughout and two private balconies on the main floor.

The new kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, pot lights, white high-gloss cabinetry, quartz counters and bar seating. The building has restrictions on pets and allows rentals.

The agent’s take

The buyer was a couple from Vancouver. The unit had originally been listed a year before, at $783,250.

“The market had slowed down and they had missed the mark on the price,” buyer’s agent Alex Jopson says. “There were other interested parties in this unit, but we did not compete with them at the time of our offer.”

