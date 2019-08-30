 Skip to main content

Buyers trim $21,000 from asking price for top-floor unit in Vancouver

Done Deal

Done Deal

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
  • 2020 W. 8th Ave., No. 408, Vancouver
  • Asking price: $599,000
  • Selling price: $578,000
  • Days on market: 26
  • Taxes: $1,159.26
  • Maintenance fee: $303.28
  • Buyer’s agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige
  • Listing agent: Jamie Clerkson, Re/Max

The action

A couple from Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island purchased the unit as an investment and as a place for their daughter to live while attending university. They were the only party to make an offer.

What they got

This top-floor unit underwent major renovation and boasts new appliances, carpet and paint.

This one-bedroom, top-floor unit has undergone a major renovation, with quartz countertops, maple shaker cabinets, new appliances, new carpet and paint.

The unit has vaulted ceilings and skylights, two balconies and views of city and mountains. The 1988 building is rain-screened and has new doors, windows, roof and pipes. In the heart of Kitsilano, it is steps to shops and all amenities.

The agent’s take

The unit has vaulted ceilings and skylights, two balconies and views of city and mountains.

“The market has been slower than normal for about a year,” the buyer’s agent, Scott Thompson, said. “We have seen prices decline during that time, so there are good opportunities out there. At the same time, one and two bedrooms under $1-million have been extremely resilient. … If they’re priced fairly, they seem to sell quickly.”

