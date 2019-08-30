Buyers trim $21,000 from asking price for top-floor unit in Vancouver

2020 W. 8th Ave., No. 408, Vancouver

Asking price: $599,000

$599,000 Selling price: $578,000

$578,000 Days on market: 26

26 Taxes: $1,159.26

$1,159.26 Maintenance fee: $303.28

$303.28 Buyer’s agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige

Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige Listing agent: Jamie Clerkson, Re/Max

The action

A couple from Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island purchased the unit as an investment and as a place for their daughter to live while attending university. They were the only party to make an offer.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery This top-floor unit underwent major renovation and boasts new appliances, carpet and paint. Re/Max

This one-bedroom, top-floor unit has undergone a major renovation, with quartz countertops, maple shaker cabinets, new appliances, new carpet and paint.

The unit has vaulted ceilings and skylights, two balconies and views of city and mountains. The 1988 building is rain-screened and has new doors, windows, roof and pipes. In the heart of Kitsilano, it is steps to shops and all amenities.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit has vaulted ceilings and skylights, two balconies and views of city and mountains. Re/Max

“The market has been slower than normal for about a year,” the buyer’s agent, Scott Thompson, said. “We have seen prices decline during that time, so there are good opportunities out there. At the same time, one and two bedrooms under $1-million have been extremely resilient. … If they’re priced fairly, they seem to sell quickly.”

