Cambie Village condo sale sets building record

3228 Tupper St., No. 306, Vancouver

Asking price: $680,000

Selling price: $720,000

Days on market: Seven

Taxes: $1,402.65

Maintenance fee: $232.23

Listing agent: Owen Bigland, Macdonald Realty Westmar

The action: Listing agent Owen Bigland showed the unit to more than 30 parties. Potential buyers included investors looking for a long-term rental property and end-users wanting a well-maintained building near the SkyTrain and shops. The buyers were a young couple who planned to live in the one-bedroom unit. The unit had sold in 2017 for $653,000.

What they got: The Cambie Village unit is in a 12-year-old building desirable because of its concrete construction, walkable neighbourhood and well-managed strata. As well, it allows rentals and pets. The 645-square-foot unit has mountain views, a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, hardwood floors, a wine fridge, fireplace and in-suite laundry.

The agent’s take: Mr. Bigland received multiple offers and set a record for per-square-foot price for the building.

“Quality units such as this one don’t last long, even with the early signs of the Vancouver condo market starting to cool a bit,” Mr. Bigland said. “The buyer still got good value here.”