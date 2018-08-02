Cambie Village condo sale sets building record

3228 Tupper St., No. 306, Vancouver
Asking price: $680,000
Selling price: $720,000
Days on market: Seven
Taxes: $1,402.65
Maintenance fee: $232.23
Listing agent: Owen Bigland, Macdonald Realty Westmar
The action: Listing agent Owen Bigland showed the unit to more than 30 parties. Potential buyers included investors looking for a long-term rental property and end-users wanting a well-maintained building near the SkyTrain and shops. The buyers were a young couple who planned to live in the one-bedroom unit. The unit had sold in 2017 for $653,000.
What they got: The Cambie Village unit is in a 12-year-old building desirable because of its concrete construction, walkable neighbourhood and well-managed strata. As well, it allows rentals and pets. The 645-square-foot unit has mountain views, a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, hardwood floors, a wine fridge, fireplace and in-suite laundry.
The agent’s take: Mr. Bigland received multiple offers and set a record for per-square-foot price for the building.
“Quality units such as this one don’t last long, even with the early signs of the Vancouver condo market starting to cool a bit,” Mr. Bigland said. “The buyer still got good value here.”
