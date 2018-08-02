 Skip to main content

Cambie Village condo sale sets building record

Done Deal

Kerry Gold
VANCOUVER
Special to The Globe and Mail

306 - 3228 Tupper St., Vancouver.

Colleen Burke

3228 Tupper St., No. 306, Vancouver

Asking price: $680,000

Selling price: $720,000

Days on market: Seven

Taxes: $1,402.65

Maintenance fee: $232.23

Listing agent: Owen Bigland, Macdonald Realty Westmar

Colleen Burke

The action: Listing agent Owen Bigland showed the unit to more than 30 parties. Potential buyers included investors looking for a long-term rental property and end-users wanting a well-maintained building near the SkyTrain and shops. The buyers were a young couple who planned to live in the one-bedroom unit. The unit had sold in 2017 for $653,000.

Colleen Burke

What they got: The Cambie Village unit is in a 12-year-old building desirable because of its concrete construction, walkable neighbourhood and well-managed strata. As well, it allows rentals and pets. The 645-square-foot unit has mountain views, a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, hardwood floors, a wine fridge, fireplace and in-suite laundry.

The agent’s take: Mr. Bigland received multiple offers and set a record for per-square-foot price for the building.

“Quality units such as this one don’t last long, even with the early signs of the Vancouver condo market starting to cool a bit,” Mr. Bigland said. “The buyer still got good value here.”

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.