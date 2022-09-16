Regent Park Realty

9978 151 St., No. 106, Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $799,000 (July 25)

Selling price: $758,000 (Aug. 15)

Days on market: 21

Maintenance fee: $217.83

Taxes: $2,763.35 (2022)

Listing agent: Bryan Yan, Regent Park Realty

The action

The agent showed the townhouse to about eight parties and only received the one offer. The seller, who is downsizing, had purchased the property in 2017 for $579,000. The buyers are a Surrey family who’d been looking for a long time.

Listing agent Bryan Yan said they got a good price for a unit that needed a renovation. It was the highest priced sale compared to nearby townhouses sold within the past 30 days. Most sold for much less, in the $600,000 range, he says. The sale completed Sept. 13.

What they got

The 1,592-square-foot townhouse is in a gated community in the Guildford neighbourhood, walking distance to a shopping mall, schools, park and transit.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom strata unit comes with an attached garage, alarm system, central vacuum, 167-square-foot patio off the living area, a second balcony off the upstairs master bedroom, and a newer furnace. Built in 1991, it’s more spacious than newer builds, but is in need of major updates.

The agent’s take

The gated community no longer allows rentals, so that removed an option that often attracts buyers.

“That made this townhouse difficult to sell, because half of all buyers are investors,” Mr. Yan said.

The market changed quickly, added Mr. Yan. Early in the year, the seller would have received at least 20 per cent more on the price.

