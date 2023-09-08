1960 Robson St., No. 803, Vancouver

Asking price: $799,000 (June 5)

Selling price: $780,000 (July 5)

Days on the market: 30

Monthly maintenance fee: $471.99

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The unit has features that are typical in mid-century buildings from 1960, with oak floors, large rooms and picture windows.axionCREATIVE

What they got

This 757-square-foot unit is on the subpenthouse floor of a co-op building that sits on the edge of Stanley Park, overlooking iconic Lost Lagoon, the ocean and mountains. The unit has the features typical of a mid-century building from 1960, with oak floors, large rooms, picture windows and galley kitchen. The kitchen and bathroom have been completely updated with contemporary white finishes. The one-bedroom unit is part of a well-maintained equity co-op, so the purchaser pays shares into a corporation that owns the building. As a result, there is no foreign buyer’s tax, property transfer tax or empty homes taxes. The maintenance fee includes heat, hot water and taxes. Cats are allowed with board approval, but dogs and rentals are not allowed.

The kitchen and bathroom have been completely updated with contemporary white finishes.axionCREATIVE

The Action

An equity co-op requires 35-per-cent down, so financing is a little less straightforward than a strata condo, listing agent Ian Watt says.

The seller sold in order to upsize. The purchaser had lived in co-op buildings before and wanted to live in the West End.

Mr. Watt received two offers. The sale completed Aug. 8.

The 757-square-foot unit is on the subpenthouse floor of a co-op building on the edge of Stanley Park, overlooking the iconic Lost Lagoon.axionCREATIVE

The Agent’s Take

“A co-op is good value. The rooms are bigger and the units are bigger than today’s standards,” he says. “This would be a two-bedroom if it were built now.”