Open this photo in gallery: Sutton Group West Coast Realty

2015 Haro St., No. 106, Vancouver

Asking price: $515,000 (April 17, 2023)

Selling price: $507,500 (May 9, 2023)

Days on the market: 22

Taxes: $1,389.75

Monthly maintenance fee: $296.35

Listing agent: Krystian Thomas, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The 734 square foot apartment is in a 19-unit building.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The seller of this co-op unit in the West End was relocating, and the buyers had been looking to downsize in the area. The seller received the one offer and had a stand-by buyer who was willing to make an offer if the first deal fell through, says listing agent Krystian Thomas. The deal completed July 25.

What they got

The 734 square foot apartment is in a 19-unit building called The Arniston, next to Stanley Park in the West End. Built in 1948, the unit features original oak hardwood floors throughout, a retro 1950s galley kitchen with new appliances, a bedroom big enough for a king-size bed, storage, parking with permit, shared laundry room, and a workshop in the building. It’s next to Lost Lagoon, and steps to the sea wall and shopping. Because it is an equity co-op building, there was a 35 per cent minimum down payment required, as well as restrictions, including no pets, no rentals and no smoking.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a retro 1950s galley kitchen with new appliances.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Equity co-op buildings are the precursor to strata condos, and most of them were built in the 40s, 50s and 60s, says Mr. Thomas, who specializes in co-ops. Buyers are purchasing a share of a company that owns the building and the land, as opposed to a strata condo, in which the buyer only owns their unit.

“This one didn’t have a view, but it is a very nice unit, with good flow,” says Mr. Thomas. “The buyers wanted to be next to Lost Lagoon and in the West End. It is a prime location.”