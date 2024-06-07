Coal Harbour seller settles for less in a buyer’s market

Open this photo in gallery: Heller Murch Realty

560 Cardero St., No. 502, Vancouver

Asking price: $809,000 (Feb. 28)

Selling price: $798,000 (March 5)

Previous selling prices: $766,000 (2019); $522,000 (2016); $465,000 (2007); $175,000 (1998)

Days on the market: Six

Monthly maintenance fee: $602.43

Taxes: $2,282.96 (2023)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Heller Murch Realty

The action

The sellers had purchased this one-bedroom condo five years ago as a temporary home so they could relocate to Vancouver. There are few one-bedroom condo units in the Coal Harbour area, which is filled with much larger luxury units. They received two offers but one was too low. The buyer also had to come up in price because the sellers weren’t in a huge rush, says listing agent Ian Watt.

“They were like, ‘If it sells, it sells.’ The reality is, one-bedrooms in that neighbourhood are hard to come by.”

The sale completed in April.

What they got

This bright, 699-square-foot, one-bedroom unit is in the lower level of a luxury building, with views overlooking the garden and courtyard.

There is a south-facing balcony, living room with fireplace, high-end kitchen appliances and a flex space. Built in 1997, the older building includes a concierge, pool, sauna, steam room and gym. It’s a short walk to the seawall and Stanley Park.

The agent’s take

Prices have dropped and buyers are looking for deals, says Mr. Watt.

“For sure it would have sold for more a couple years ago. That’s the reality. Everybody has to be careful looking at assessed values, because they don’t mean anything any more,” Mr. Watt said.

“A lot of people are advertising properties that are listed below assessed value. Well, that’s not a selling feature because everything is down [in value] from when they collected the data a year ago.”