Conditional offer for Vancouver townhouse indicates softer market

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

333 W. 11th Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $849,000

Selling price: $900,000

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 23

Maintenance fee: $302.03

Taxes: $2,300.42

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The 1912 heritage house was completely refurbished and converted into townhouses in 2012. Re/Max Select Realty

The agent received two offers that were both “subject to sale” after the first open houses held on the May long weekend. The winning bid beat out the first accepted offer due to a 48-hour time clause. The buyers managed to sell their home quickly and come back with a “clean offer and a higher price” than the first accepted offer, says listing agent Mary Cleaver. The buyers were a young couple that lived in the area and wanted to upgrade to a bigger unit. The seller was the builder of the property who had held onto the unit after the project was completed.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit has radiant heat flooring Re/Max Select Realty

The 1912 heritage house was completely refurbished and converted into townhouses in 2012, with a coach house. The two-bedroom, 889-square-foot unit has a bathroom with radiant heat flooring, hot water on demand, covered patio and landscaping. It is near the Canada Line SkyTrain. No rentals are allowed.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit has a covered patio space. Re/Max Select Realty

“It was an indication of the softer market that after the weekend’s open houses and several showings, we had two offers to present and both were subject to sale,” Ms. Cleaver says. It is very common to put a time clause on an offer that is subject to the sale of the buyer’s home, she says.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.