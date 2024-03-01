Open this photo in gallery: Stilhavn Real Estate Services

1155 Seymour St., Unit 1904, Vancouver

Asking price: $999,000 (July 12), $975,000 (Aug. 21), $950,000 (Sept. 28) *under previous agent, $910,000 (Jan. 22, 2024)

Selling price: $918,000 (Jan. 25, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $516,000 (2007); $400,000 (2005); $289,399 (2005)

Property days on the market: 197

Monthly maintenance fee: $584.24

Taxes: $2,709.11 (2023)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has views of the North Shore and water from a balcony.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The unit had been listed last summer but wasn’t selling, so the seller reduced the price a couple of times, without any luck. Realtor Cheryl Davie took over the listing this year and re-listed the property at $910,000, and after three showings received three offers from first-time buyers.

The seller was a long-term resident looking to move to another downtown unit. The deal completed Feb. 28.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has two bedrooms and a den, measuring 875 square feet.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The 19th-floor unit is in a standard downtown condominium tower, with two bedrooms and a den, measuring 875 square feet.

Built in 2005, the Brava is an older development, built by Amacon, with an outdoor lap pool, gym, steam room, billiards room and playground. Located across from a park, it has a convenient location near all shops and Crosstown Elementary School.

Other than a paint job, the unit is in original condition and is bright, with views of the North Shore and water from a balcony and a solarium that doubles as an office.

“It was in very good condition with little wear and no need for anything to be replaced,” said Ms. Davie.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The realtor said that staging helped sell the unit this time around.

“I think it was a combination of coming in at the beginning of the year when we do typically see renewed interest from buyers, and the correct pricing,” says Ms. Davie.

“My impression is that the majority of buyers are still waiting for rates to start dropping before they get serious about buying.”